Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

TGT stock opened at $188.30 on Wednesday. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

