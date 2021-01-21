TC PipeLines, LP Plans Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TC PipeLines has decreased its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Shares of TCP stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.