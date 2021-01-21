TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Down 5.5%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.02. 544,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 531,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

