Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The company's earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter has been stable of late. Teck Resources' 2020 guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. It has reduced the copper production guidance primarily due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth. Teck has a positive earnings surprise history over the tariling four quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $21.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,597,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

