Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners has raised its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TGP opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

