Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 845.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

