Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

