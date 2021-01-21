Tenable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 580% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

