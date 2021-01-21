Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TME. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of TME opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

