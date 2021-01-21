Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 768415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 528,009 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

