Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 11,411 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tenneco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

