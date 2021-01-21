Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -639.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

