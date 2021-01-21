Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:TX opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 92.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

