TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Tops $55.82 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and $33,887.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,635,820,860 coins and its circulating supply is 61,635,091,752 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

