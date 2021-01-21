TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Raised to $17.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.75 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Beacon Securities increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.