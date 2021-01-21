Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

TRVCF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

