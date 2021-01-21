Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

LON TSCO traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 242.15 ($3.16). 11,884,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831,957. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.77.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

