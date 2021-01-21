Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.67

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.67 and traded as high as $246.00. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) shares last traded at $242.10, with a volume of 12,740,454 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

