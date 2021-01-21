Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $851.31. 379,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.54 and a 200 day moving average of $473.15. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

