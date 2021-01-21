TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.44. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 34,246 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

