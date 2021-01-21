Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.41 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

TEVA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 5,674,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,976. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

