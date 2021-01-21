TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 9.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 801,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 388,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock worth $20,379,919. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

