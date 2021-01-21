The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

WTER traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

