The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of BK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 866,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,933. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

