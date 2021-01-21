The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.43. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

