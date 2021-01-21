The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk Sells 2,000 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BKE traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 6,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,753. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.60%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

