The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $64,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 54,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15,876.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

