The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,052,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 727.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

