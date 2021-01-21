The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

