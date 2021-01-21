The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 17745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

