The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 487,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

