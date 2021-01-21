The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

