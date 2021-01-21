The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

