The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

