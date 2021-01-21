The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 872,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.