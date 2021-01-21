The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

BN opened at €55.28 ($65.04) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.02.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.