The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.06. 57,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,588. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

