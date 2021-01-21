The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

