The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.86 on Monday.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

