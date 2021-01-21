The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $319.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $319.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.50.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

