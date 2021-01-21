The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.50.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

