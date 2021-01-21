The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $308.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.50.

GS stock opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

