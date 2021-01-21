The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€87.50” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.72 ($80.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.68 and its 200 day moving average is €71.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

