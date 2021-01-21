The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

