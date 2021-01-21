The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $115.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

