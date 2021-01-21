The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 950,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

