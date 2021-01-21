The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 236,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,194. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of -407.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $2,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

