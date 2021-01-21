The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,301,981 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,842. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

