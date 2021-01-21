The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 6,982,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,157,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Macerich by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

