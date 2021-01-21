The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

The Middleby stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,179.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 44.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

